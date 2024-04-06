Top track

Lovely

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Fly By Midnight

Soda Bar
Sat, 6 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsSan Diego
From $27.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Lovely
Got a code?

About Fly by Midnight

Fly By Midnight is an LA based, self-distributed, pop duo consisting of singer-songwriter Justin Bryte and producer/singer-songwriter Slavo. The guys recently released their fourth album, “Fictional Illustrations,” which featured popular tracks including, Read more

Event information

This is a 21+ event w/ valid ID at Soda Bar - San Diego.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Soda.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Fly by Midnight

Venue

Soda Bar

3615 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.