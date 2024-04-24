DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

JÄDE

IBOAT
Wed, 24 Apr, 8:00 pm
GigsBordeaux
€21.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

SAUCEPROD. présente JÄDE en concert à l'IBOAT le 24 avril 2024 !

Espiègle, aventurière, curieuse, Jäde fait souvent bêtise sur bêtise et les raconte dans ses chansons entre néo r&b sensuel, pop et punchlines rap grinçantes. Après deux EP, elle sort Météo...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans, ou mineurs accompagnés.
Présenté par SAUCE PROD.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jäde

Venue

IBOAT

Bassin à Flot n°, 1 Cr Henri Brunet, 33300 Bordeaux
Doors open8:00 pm

