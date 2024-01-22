DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Century Room Jazz Orchestra featuring special guest Gracie Jay | 9pm

The Century Room
Mon, 22 Jan, 9:00 pm
GigsTucson
From $20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

($20-$30 | 9pm Show) Join the Century Room Jazz Orchestra for a very special show as they feature vocalist Gracie Jay!

Gracie Jay

Multi talented arranger and vocalist, Gracie Jay has performed and recorded with artists including Cyrille Aimee, Nicholas P...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by the Century Room
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Century Room

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.