DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Kevin McDonald from "The Kids in the Hall" presents an evening of humorous stories involving his time spent with the legendary comedy troupe!
Kevin McDonald is best known as a founding member of the legendary Canadian sketch comedy troupe, "The Kids in th...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.