Forsylver - Social Superficial

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Eve Indigo, Forsylver, Leonidas Danezos, James Sebastian, Hive Tressman

Mascara Bar
Fri, 9 Feb, 7:00 pm
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Embark on a sonic adventure at REAL's event, featuring the neo-glam rock vibes of Eve Indigo, the exploratory indie sounds of Forsylver, and the eclectic fusion of electronic and UWM by Leonidas Danezos. Immerse yourself in raw, honest compositions from Hi...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by REAL.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

James Sebastian, Hive Tressman

Venue

Mascara Bar

72 Stamford Hill, Stoke Newington, London N16 6XS, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

