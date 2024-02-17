DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Melt My Heart is a collective who throw welcoming, intimate parties in London and beyond. We came together through the celebrated Sunday Loft gatherings hosted by Colleen ‘Cosmo’ Murphy in the spirit of seminal host and DJ David Mancuso. We’ve been blowing
Read more
We're back! After an incredible 1st year anniversary party, we're so excited to be returning to Servant Jazz Quarters for our bi-monthly residency...
The full crew are gearing up to return to the basement for a valentines disco dance like no other - and y...
You can find them here! -> https://mailchi.mp/58647112aa74/mmh-faqs
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.