Gilberto Gil - Maracatu Atômico

Melt My Heart: Valentines Dance

Servant Jazz Quarters
Sat, 17 Feb, 9:00 pm
About Melt My Heart DJs

Melt My Heart is a collective who throw welcoming, intimate parties in London and beyond. We came together through the celebrated Sunday Loft gatherings hosted by Colleen 'Cosmo' Murphy in the spirit of seminal host and DJ David Mancuso.

Event information

We're back! After an incredible 1st year anniversary party, we're so excited to be returning to Servant Jazz Quarters for our bi-monthly residency...

The full crew are gearing up to return to the basement for a valentines disco dance like no other - and y...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Melt My Heart.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Melt My Heart DJs

Venue

Servant Jazz Quarters

10A Bradbury Street, London N16 8JN
Doors open9:00 pm
100 capacity

FAQs

Where can I find the FAQs for the party?

You can find them here! -> https://mailchi.mp/58647112aa74/mmh-faqs

