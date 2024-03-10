Top track

Caroline Kuhn, The Young People's Chorus Of New York City - Light to Be Found

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Caroline Kuhn (Album Release), Claire Ozmun, Sugarmama

The Sultan Room
Sun, 10 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$19.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Caroline Kuhn, The Young People's Chorus Of New York City - Light to Be Found
Got a code?

About

Caroline Kuhn album release show. This weekend, Kuhn releases "Be Something", an album of intricately arranged songs backed by a powerful rock band. It’s her first major artistic statement under her own name, showcasing her truly singular soprano and unwav...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Sultan Room
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Caroline Kuhn, Sugarmama

Venue

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.