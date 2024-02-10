Top track

Coco Maria - Me veo volar

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

La Paloma Pres. Coco Maria + Donna Leake + Much Boogaloo

La Paloma
Sat, 10 Feb, 6:30 pm
PartyBarcelona
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Coco Maria - Me veo volar
Got a code?

About

La Paloma Pres. Coco Maria + Donna Leake + Much Boogaloo

El 10 de febrer celebrem el Carnaval a La Paloma de la mà de tres djs de nivell: Coco Maria, Donna Leake i Much Boogaloo.

Coco Maria és una selectora mexicana que ha estat resident a Londres i Berl...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por La Paloma.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Coco Maria, Donna Leake

Venue

La Paloma

Carrer Del Tigre 27, 08001 Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm
Event ends1:30 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.