DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Francis Mercier

La Folie Douce - Les Arcs 1800
Thu, 15 Feb, 2:00 pm
DJBourg-Saint-Maurice
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About Francis Mercier

Born in Haiti, Francis Mercier is a producer and label boss who has brought the distinctive sounds of his home country to the masses. He champions niche iterations of house music by merging Afro and melodic elements with soulful piano loops and vocals. His Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Spécialiste de la deep house et de l'électro house, Francis Mercier sera présent à La Folie Douce Les Arcs le jeudi 15 février 2024 pour mettre le feu sur le dancefloor.

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par LA FOLIE DOUCE.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Francis Mercier

Venue

La Folie Douce - Les Arcs 1800

73700, Bourg-Saint-Maurice, Savoie, France
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.