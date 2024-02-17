Top track

Orange Juice - Rip It Up

Scared To Dance: Guest DJs Holiday Ghosts

The Shacklewell Arms
Sat, 17 Feb, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£9.27The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Scared To Dance is back at The Shacklewell Arms!

Our guest DJs are Holiday Ghosts joining resident Paul Richards. Expect to hear the likes of David Bowie, Talking Heads, Blondie, The Cure, Wet Leg, Joy Division, The Clash, Alvvays, The Smiths, Cate Le Bon...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Scared To Dance.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Paul Richards, Holiday Ghosts

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Doors open11:00 pm
200 capacity

