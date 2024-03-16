DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The first GAG! party of 2024 is going to be big! For one night only -- experience the CLUB GAG! pop up as we takeover a favorite Raleigh staple for a two floor party with special guests from NYC and Atlanta.
Early bird gets the worm
