ARTBAT Presented by Royale

Royale Boston
Fri, 12 Apr, 10:00 pm
DJBoston
$54.39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About ARTBAT

DJ duo ARTBAT went from Kiev's underground to an international dance music act, with driving basslines and high-tempo melodies underscoring their music production. The pair were named Breakthrough Artist of The Year at the Ibiza DJ awards in 2019

Event information

Artbat returns to Royale!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Royale Boston.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

ARTBAT

Venue

Royale Boston

279 Tremont St, Boston, MA 02116, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

