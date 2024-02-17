DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
El nou projecte dels SUBTERRANEAN arribarà al TZVR Club de St Feliu de Guíxols el 16 i 17 de febrer de 2024 presentant la nova formació, nascuda després de la reunió de Subterranean Kids aquest 2023 quan van acceptar l'encàrrec de tocar pel comiat de NOFX....
