Self-described "Funklordz" Chromeo brought their analog synth-funk to the bloghouse era of the noughties with their debut album She’s in Control. Since then, the ’Fancy Footwork’ connoisseurs have created a lane of their own, producing for a new generation
Super! présente :
Chromeo en concert le 7 juin 2024 au Trianon
Duo électro-funk formé à Montréal au Canada, en 2002, Chromeo est composé de Dave 1 et de P-Thugg. Leur mélange de funk, de disco et d'électro les a rapidement propulsés sur la scène internat...
