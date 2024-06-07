Top track

Chromeo - Jealous (I Ain't With It)

Chromeo

Le Trianon
Fri, 7 Jun, 6:30 pm
GigsParis
€36.26

About Chromeo

Self-described "Funklordz" Chromeo brought their analog synth-funk to the bloghouse era of the noughties with their debut album She’s in Control. Since then, the ’Fancy Footwork’ connoisseurs have created a lane of their own, producing for a new generation Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Super! présente :

Chromeo en concert le 7 juin 2024 au Trianon

Duo électro-funk formé à Montréal au Canada, en 2002, Chromeo est composé de Dave 1 et de P-Thugg. Leur mélange de funk, de disco et d'électro les a rapidement propulsés sur la scène internat...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Super!.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Chromeo

Venue

Le Trianon

80 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

