Appetite x Breathedeep | OffWeek-end 2024

La Terrrazza
Fri, 14 Jun, 5:00 pm
PartyBarcelona
From €14
About

During OffWeekend special things happen, flashes of genius never seen before and we witness unions of extraordinary beings.

On the afternoon of Friday June 14th we will witness one of those unique events with the union of Breathedeep and Appetite. Two bra...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Amogin S.L..
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

La Terrrazza

Av. Francesc Ferrer i Guàrdia, 08038 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open5:00 pm

