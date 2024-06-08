Top track

The Hope Conspiracy / Umbra Vitae / This Is Hell

The Meadows
Sat, 8 Jun, 6:00 pm
GigsNew York
$30.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Miles to Go Presents

The Hope Conspiracy

TBA

Tools of Oppression, Rule by Deception out 5/31

This is a 16+ event, under 16 with legal guardian
Miles to Go Presents
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Hope Conspiracy, Umbra Vitae, This Is Hell

Venue

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

