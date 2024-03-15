DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Pan-Pot (All Night Long)

E1
Fri, 15 Mar, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About Pan-Pot

Pan-Pot – Thomas Benedix and Tassilo Ippenberger – studied music together at Berlin’s SAE Institute, before starting to craft their own sound, which draws from techno, house, minimal and dubstep. Pan-Pot’s own imprint, Second State, provides a platform for Read more

Event information

On Fri 15th March, we welcome back formidable duo and club favourites Pan-Pot for an intimate performance, up close and personal.

This time, they return with a very rare showcase featuring all-new state-of-the-art production especially for the occassion....

This is an 18+ event
Presented by E1 London.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Pan-Pot

Venue

E1

110 Pennington St, St Katharine's & Wapping, London E1W 2BB, UK
Doors open11:00 pm

