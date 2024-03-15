DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Pan-Pot – Thomas Benedix and Tassilo Ippenberger – studied music together at Berlin’s SAE Institute, before starting to craft their own sound, which draws from techno, house, minimal and dubstep. Pan-Pot’s own imprint, Second State, provides a platform for
On Fri 15th March, we welcome back formidable duo and club favourites Pan-Pot for an intimate performance, up close and personal.
This time, they return with a very rare showcase featuring all-new state-of-the-art production especially for the occassion....
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.