Thin Air + Floral Tattoo + Power Strip + Hurry Up, Snufkin

The Rabbit Box
Sun, 24 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsSeattle
$14.47
About

The Rabbit Box presents Thin Air, Floral Tattoo, Power Strip and Hurry Up, Snufkin for al all star Sunday night line up!

Tickets available at the bar on the day of show and at the door at 7pm.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Rabbit Box.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Floral Tattoo, Power Strip, thin air and 1 more

Venue

The Rabbit Box

94 Pike Street, Seattle, Washington 98101, United States

Doors open7:00 pm

