Non ha certo bisogno di presentazioni il progetto capitanato dal più che noto sassofonista pugliese Roberto Ottaviano che con Eternal Love Quintet sarà a Il Carso in Corso di Monfalcone mercoledì 6 marzo con inizio alle ore 21.00. Grazie alle collaborazion...
