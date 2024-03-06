DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Roberto Ottaviano Eternal Love Quintet

Il Carso in Corso
Wed, 6 Mar, 9:00 pm
GigsMonfalcone
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Non ha certo bisogno di presentazioni il progetto capitanato dal più che noto sassofonista pugliese Roberto Ottaviano che con Eternal Love Quintet sarà a Il Carso in Corso di Monfalcone mercoledì 6 marzo con inizio alle ore 21.00. Grazie alle collaborazion...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Slou Società Cooperativa.

Lineup

Roberto Ottaviano Eternal Love

Venue

Il Carso in Corso

Corso del Popolo, 11, 34079 Monfalcone GO, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm
50 capacity

