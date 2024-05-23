Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sharper Side EP LAUNCH live

The Old Queens Head
Thu, 23 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£9.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Gotobeat is excited to once again team up with Old Queen Head to welcome Sharper Side live on Thursday, 23rd May.

SHARPER SIDE -Following the January release of Sharper Side's much-anticipated debut EP: ‘The Glass Girls’; a five-track powerhouse that capt...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Old Queens Head

44 Essex Rd, London N1 8LN
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

