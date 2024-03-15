DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
FOANS Live Set + DJ
Colorado producer Andrew Dahabrah aka FOANS joins us for a special transmission in the ferns.
"It’s music of hidden hours and private survival, slipstreaming through sleek cybernetic house, gauzy matrix ambience, low-slung dusty jack,...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.