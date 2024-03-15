Top track

FOANS Live [Denver]

IN THE LOWEST FERNS by NOMADA
Fri, 15 Mar, 7:00 pm
DJKansas City
$18.69

About

FOANS Live Set + DJ

Colorado producer Andrew Dahabrah aka FOANS joins us for a special transmission in the ferns.

"It’s music of hidden hours and private survival, slipstreaming through sleek cybernetic house, gauzy matrix ambience, low-slung dusty jack,...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by NOMADA.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Marvin's Space Program, Foans

Venue

IN THE LOWEST FERNS by NOMADA

1105 Hickory Street, Kansas City, Missouri 64101, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

