Sunday Sauce x MLow Groove

Q Shoreditch
Sun, 25 Feb, 6:00 pm
DJLondon
From £8.16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Elevate your weekend with back-to-back sauce DJs, live performances, and an exclusive cocktail menu.

SOFI MLOW

🍹 Complimentary Cocktail on entry

🕛 18:00 - 11:30 PM

📍 Q Shoreditch, 55-61 Tabernacle St, London EC2A 4AA, UK

This is an 21+ event.
Presented by Rapture Record Group.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Q Shoreditch

55-61 Tabernacle St, London EC2A 4AA, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

