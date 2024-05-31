DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Nina's Drag Queens - Drag Penny Opera

Teatro Colosseo
Fri, 31 May, 9:00 pm
TheatreTorino
From €22.68The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Per la regia di Sax Nicosia, una storia di amore, morte, sesso e soldi, sullo sfondo di una città corrotta en travesti. Sono donne che tradiscono, che lottano, donne che si usano a vicenda. Cuori neri dalla nascita o anneriti dalla vita, che pulsano vitali...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Colosseo SRL.

Venue

Teatro Colosseo

Via Madama Cristina, 71, 10125 Torino TO, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

