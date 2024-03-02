DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Chicago Progressive House Presents: John 00 Fleming

Primary Night Club
Sat, 2 Mar, 10:00 pm
DJChicago
From $18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Chicago Progressive House is honored and thrilled to introduce one of the true maestros of our era. Throughout his illustrious 29-year career, he has achieved remarkable global recognition while remaining steadfast to his musical roots. With over 10 millio...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Chicago Progressive House
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

John ‘00’ Fleming, Alfred Clayton, Jeff Ozmits

Venue

Primary Night Club

5 W Division St, Chicago, IL 60610, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.