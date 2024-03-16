Top track

Ivy Lab - Look Away

Daisy Chain #17 w/ Ivy Lab (DJ Set)

WICKED WEST (open air)
Sat, 16 Mar, 4:00 pm
GigsSan Diego
From $24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

DAISY CHAIN #17 W/ IVY LAB (DJ Set) - LINEUP COMING SOON

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Daisy Chain.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ivy Lab

Venue

WICKED WEST (open air)

1735 National Avenue, San Diego, California 92113, United States
Doors open4:00 pm

