Natasa Theodoridou

Troxy
Wed, 5 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £56.37
About

This is a 14+ event.

Natasa Theodoridou was born and raised in Thessaloniki, Greece. She studied journalism and at the same time completed a music degree (guitar and piano). In 1988 she gave her first live artistic performance in her birthplace, eight yea...

This is an 14+ event.
Presented by London Greek Music.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Νατάσα Θεοδωρίδου

Venue

Troxy

490 Commercial Road, London E1 0HX
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
Accessibility information

