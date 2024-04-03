DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Amor Muere

The White Hotel
Wed, 3 Apr, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£13.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Mexico City-based experimental collective Amor Muere, consisting of Mabe Fratti, Gibrana Cervantes, Concepción Huerta, and Camille Mandoki, come to The White Hotel as one of just six European dates this spring.

They play in support of debut album a time t...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Grey Lantern + The White Hotel
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Amor Muere

Venue

The White Hotel

Dickinson Street, Salford, M3 7LW, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

