DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Mexico City-based experimental collective Amor Muere, consisting of Mabe Fratti, Gibrana Cervantes, Concepción Huerta, and Camille Mandoki, come to The White Hotel as one of just six European dates this spring.
They play in support of debut album a time t...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.