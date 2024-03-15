Top track

SIKA DEVA - RESET (ULTRA) PARTY

La Boule Noire
Fri, 15 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€15

Top track

Sika Deva, tices & Tuerie - RISKER
About

A l’occasion de la sortie de son album RESET (ULTRA) le 2 février, Sika Deva vous donne rendez-vous à la Boule Noire le jeudi 15 mars pour une release party qui vous emportera dans son univers singulier et débordant d'honnêteté. Vous pouvez dors et déjà éc...

Tout public
Présenté par OVASTAND
Lineup

Sika Deva

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

