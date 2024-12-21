Top track

The Strokes - Last Nite

Known Pleasures

The Three Compasses
Sat, 21 Dec, 9:00 pm
DJLondon
About

Known Pleasures play indie classics to packed out dance floors across East London. Expect to hear: Blur, Blondie, New Order, David Bowie, Beastie Boys, The Clash, The Strokes, MIA, The Smiths, Talking Heads, Stone Roses, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Primal Scream, LCD...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by The Three Compasses, Dalston.
Lineup

Venue

The Three Compasses

99 Dalston Ln, Kingsland, London E8 1NH
Doors open9:00 pm

