DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

yeule

HERE at Outernet
Mon, 11 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £18.52

Event information

For any questions regarding accessibility at this event please head to https://hereldn.com/accessibility/

This is a 14+ event (14 – 16s with an adult).

Presented by Metropolis Music.

Lineup

yeule

Venue

HERE at Outernet

Denmark St, Charing Cross Rd, London WC2H 0LA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

