This Is The Kit

South Pasadena Masonic Lodge
Sat, 4 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$25.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sid The Cat Presents

This Is The Kit

W/ Rozi Plain

11/4/2023 at South Pasadena Masonic Lodge

In today's fast-paced mid-apocalyptic world it can feel like a waste of time to speak about time at all. Why dwell on the past when we could just live in the p Read more

Presented by Sid The Cat.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

This Is The Kit, Rozi Plain

Venue

South Pasadena Masonic Lodge

1126 Fair Oaks Ave, South Pasadena, CA 91030, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

