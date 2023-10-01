Top track

The Chemical Brothers - Alive Alone

Pyramid 1st October

Amnesia Ibiza
Sun, 1 Oct, 10:00 pm
PartyIbiza
About

Pyramid vuelve todos los domingos del 11 de junio al 8 de octubre con un cartel lleno de talentos electrónicos junto con algunas actuaciones especiales que os dejarán alucinados.

Pyramid returns every Sunday from June 11th to October 8th with a lineup ful Read more

Organizado por Amnesia.

Lineup

4
Fatima Hajji, Kobosil, Reinier Zonneveld and 4 more

Venue

Amnesia Ibiza

Carretera Ibiza a San Antonio, Km 5, Ibiza
Doors open10:00 pm

