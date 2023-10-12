DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

TOMA - À L'ORIGINE

Salle Paul Garcin
Thu, 12 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLyon
€22.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Du particulier à l’universel.

Entre seul en scène et musique, Toma raconte sa traversée, son désir de filiation, son besoin d’appartenance. C’est un spectacle unique, un médicament, une réconciliation. Un moment hors du temps dans lequel l’artiste et l’ho Read more

Présenté par LE BAZAR

Lineup

Toma

Venue

Salle Paul Garcin

7 Impasse Flesselles, 69001 Lyon, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.