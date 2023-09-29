Top track

LYR - Presidentially Yours

LYR

Whereelse?
Fri, 29 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsMargate
£16.50

LYR - Presidentially Yours
About

When LYR - the musical collaboration between poet laureate Simon Armitage and artist/producers Richard Walters and Patrick Pearson - started discussing plans for their second album, it began with what Armitage terms "a very revelatory moment."

Presented by Art's Cool.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

LYR

Venue

Whereelse?

21 The Centre, Margate, CT9 1RL, UK
Doors open 7:00 pm
150 capacity

