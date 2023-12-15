Top track

FRANGLISH - GLISH TOUR

L'étage
Fri, 15 Dec, 8:30 pm
GigsRennes
€32.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

En 2019, Franglish s’est imposé comme LA révélation de l’année.

Deux ans auparavant, il a sorti son premier EP digital Signature, une pop urbaine inspirée des cultures africaines et américaines, qu'il a présenté au public à travers la France lors des prem Read more

Présenté par 213 Productions (R-22-004590) en accord avec GCP.

Lineup

Franglish

Venue

L'étage

1 Esp. Charles de Gaulle, 35000 Rennes, France
Doors open7:30 pm

