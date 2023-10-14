DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Cranes - 30th Anniversary Show Of Forever

EartH
Sat, 14 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£27.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

This event will take place in EartH Theatre.

Cranes are excited to announce they will be playing at the EartH Theatre (a beautiful 1930’s former cinema) in Hackney on Saturday October 14th. The concert, featuring the original line-up of the group (Alison Read more

Presented by Eat Your Own Ears.

Lineup

Cranes

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.