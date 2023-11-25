DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Nosferatu are a UK gothic rock band formed from the ashes of the original Rise era Nosferatu – a band Vlad Janicek founded in 1987, playing rousing rock anthems, with thunderous guitars and exquisite symphonic orchestration, combined with booming barit
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.