Flying Lotus

HERE at Outernet
Thu, 2 Nov, 7:00 pm
From £38.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

A genre-defying from A/V show in Londons newest creative space.

Steve Ellison dreams the future. The Grammy-nominated musician, filmmaker, and Brainfeeder label founder, known to the world as Flying Lotus, possesses that rare alchemical ability to make th Read more

Presented by Soundcrash

Lineup

Mndsgn, Flying Lotus

Venue

HERE at Outernet

Denmark St, Charing Cross Rd, London WC2H 0LA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm

