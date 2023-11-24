Top track

La dernière fois que je parle de toi

KIK

Rocher de Palmer
Fri, 24 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsCenon
€24.69

About

L’histoire de KIK a démarré sur Youtube avec ses « Dimanches de Hippies » (un titre dévoilé chaque semaine pendant plus d’un an) et, très vite, il est mis en avant par Booska-P qui le comptait déjà dès Janvier 2019 parmi les « 11 rappeurs à suivre ». La mê...

Tout public
Présenté par Rock School Barbey.

Lineup

Venue

Rocher de Palmer

1 Rue Aristide Briand, 33150 Cenon, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

