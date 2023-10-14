Top track

You're Standing on My Neck

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

An Evening of Honeyblood

West Hill Hall
Sat, 14 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsBrighton
£14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

You're Standing on My Neck
Got a code?

About

Honeyblood is the acclaimed rock-pop project centred around singer, songwriter and guitarist Stina Tweeddale. This show will be a solo show featuring Stina on guitar and vocals. Honeyblood is one of the most successful breakout Scottish acts in recent year Read more

Presented by Love Thy Neighbour.

Lineup

Lux Lyall, Honeyblood

Venue

West Hill Hall

Compton Ave, Brighton BN1 3PS
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
40 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.