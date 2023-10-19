Top track

Conservative Military Image - One for the Old Boys

Conservative Military Image

New Cross Inn
Thu, 19 Oct, 6:00 pm
About

Conservative Military Image

Chicago Skinhead wrecking crew blending oi and hardcore. Riffs, intent and aggression. No bullshit.

https://conservativemilitaryimageusa.bigcartel.com/

+ supports

Clobber

Punk rock legends. Absolutely massive.

https://lin

Presented by Real Life.
Lineup

1
Nasty Bastard, Mindless, Clobber and 1 more

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

