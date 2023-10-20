Top track

The Grey Commute

Nation of Language, Miss Grit

recordBar
Fri, 20 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsKansas City
$25.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Brooklyn-based synth auteurs Nation of Language first arrived to most in 2020 as one of the most heralded new acts of recent memory, having only released a handful of singles but already earning high-praise from the likes of NME, FADER, Stereogum, Pitchfor Read more

Presented by recordBar.

Lineup

Venue

recordBar

1520 Grand Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64108, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

