The Twang

The Wulfrun at The Halls
Fri, 15 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsWolverhampton
£28.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Twang at The Wulfrun at The Halls, Wolverhampton.

Venue accessible information: https://www.thehallswolverhampton.co.uk/venue-info/disability-access/

This is a 14+ event

Presented by Crosstown Concerts.

Lineup

Pastel, The Twang, Chappaqua Wrestling

Venue

The Wulfrun at The Halls

North Street, Wolverhampton, WV1 1RQ, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

