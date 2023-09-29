Top track

Cari Cari - Summer Sun

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Cari Cari

Laut
Fri, 29 Sept, 9:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€17.63The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Cari Cari es una banda Austriaca de indie rock formada por el dúo Stephanie Widmer y Alexander Koeck.

Desde sus inicios, Cari Cari han trabajado incansablemente para crear su propio mundo, elaborando con esmero todo, desde su música, el material gráfico, Read more

Presented by PPL United.

Lineup

Cari Cari

Venue

Laut

Carrer de Vila i Vilà, 61, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

