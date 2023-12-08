Top track

Prim & Propa

Connie Constance

Village Underground
Fri, 8 Dec, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£17.29The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Over the last few years Connie Constance had to make bold moves to carve her own path. After releasing music on her independent label Jump The Fence for two years, she has now signed with indie label Play It Again Sam. Her unique indie pop tracks infused w Read more

Presented by Metropolis Music.

Lineup

Connie Constance, Spider

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

