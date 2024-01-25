Top track

Je vais survivre

Guillaume Poncelet

La Cigale
Thu, 25 Jan, 8:30 pm
GigsParis
From €28

About

Aussi talentueux qu’aventureux, le pianiste et trompettiste Guillaume Poncelet évolue dans un univers sonore hybride. Collaborant avec de nombreux artistes tels que Gaël Faye, Ben Mazué, il explore - au piano droit - la sphère d’une musique néo-classique m...

Présenté par BLEU CITRON.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Guillaume Poncelet

Venue

La Cigale

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open8:30 pm

