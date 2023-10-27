DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
This show will take place in EartH Theatre.
Doors 7pm | Show 8pm
East London’s all-star stand-up show – the HACKNEY COMEDY EXPERIENCE – features the alternative comedy circuit’s biggest and best acts – live at EartH.
FERN BRADY - star of Taskmaster, Liv
