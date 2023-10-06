DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Till The Fest

New Cross Inn
6 Oct - 8 Oct
GigsLondon
From £22
About

FRIDAY

New Cross Inn

23:00 Karaoke

22:00 Bad Nerves

20:45 Every Hell

19:45 Last Hounds

18:45 Predeceased

Matchstick Piehouse

22:15 Slobheads

21:15 Rash Decision

20:15 Piss Kitti

19:15 Street Grease

18:15 Feeble Strength

The Birds Nest

22:30

Presented by Till The Wheels.
Lineup

34
The Young Hearts, Wyres, Wegrowbeards and 34 more

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

