DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
FRIDAY
New Cross Inn
23:00 Karaoke
22:00 Bad Nerves
20:45 Every Hell
19:45 Last Hounds
18:45 Predeceased
Matchstick Piehouse
22:15 Slobheads
21:15 Rash Decision
20:15 Piss Kitti
19:15 Street Grease
18:15 Feeble Strength
The Birds Nest
22:30 H
