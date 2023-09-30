DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

JAEL (Extended Set), Moresoupplease, LONG STORY SHORT PARTY: PENNYWILD b2b Carter Cruise b2b Venessa Michaels, BARANGAY TAKEOVER: JAY DALAWA, ALCANTARA

Elsewhere, Brooklyn
Sat, 30 Sept, 10:30 pm
DJNew York
From $28.77The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

  • Limited "Skip the Line" Add Ons available - check your tickets in app and click "Get Something Extra" for more info

In order for you to join us, we require a physical, valid, scannable US Government issued ID or foreign passport for admission (expired I Read more

Elsewhere

Lineup

4
Pennywild, Carter Cruise, Venessa Michaels and 4 more

Venue

Elsewhere, Brooklyn

599 Johnson Ave #1, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm
Event ends4:00 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.