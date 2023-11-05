Top track

Stabbed In The Face

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Wolf Eyes + Yeah You + Rubber + DJ Daun

100 Club
Sun, 5 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£15.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Stabbed In The Face
Got a code?

About

WOLF EYES have spent 25 years fusing together DIY electronics with the avant-garde sensibilities of Fluxus and the granite of dreary Midwestern life. Their new album 'Dreams In Splattered Lines' is a surreal dreamscape of disorienting sound collages, where...

Presented by Upset The Rhythm.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Yeah You, Wolf Eyes

Venue

100 Club

100 Oxford St, Fitzrovia, London W1D 1LL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
320 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.